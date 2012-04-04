AUTOSHOW-American Honda CEO unsatisfied with Accord sales

| NEW YORK, April 4
March sales of the flagship
Honda Accord were "not satisfactory," but the company is working
through the inventory problems that led to an unexpected slump,
executives said at the New York Auto Show on Wednesday.
U.S. consumers bought 26,771 Accords last month, down from
31,533 vehicles a year ago. Total group sales were down 7.7
percent year-over-year to 115,833, American Honda said earlier
this week.
"We are not satisfied with that," said American Honda
President and Chief Executive Tetsuo Iwamura, noting the Accord
was outsold by both the Toyota Camry and the Nissan Altima last
month.
The company is still working through problems stemming from
the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, which disrupted
production.
"We're still suffering the inventory issues associated with
the disaster," marketing executive Mike Accavitti said.
Iwamura said total inventories were improving quite well but
distribution of vehicles among dealerships was "kind of a
problem at this moment."
He said the Accord sales slump was caused by a shortage of
some popular models but that a new model in the fall would help
improve Accord sales.