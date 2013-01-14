Nissan drops Leaf EV U.S. base price to below $30,000

METALS-London copper slips on mounting geopolitical concerns
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
DETROIT Jan 14 Nissan Motor Corp Ltd said it has dropped the U.S. price of the 2013 Leaf electric vehicle by more than $6,000, to $29,650.
U.S. sales of the Leaf last year rose 1.5 percent to 9,819 vehicles.
The lower entry sticker will make the 2013 Leaf the lowest-priced five-passenger electric vehicle in the United States.
Nissan was able to trim Leaf prices since relocating vehicle and battery production from Japan to the United States, where costs are lower, said CEO Carlos Ghosn.
"The car is not anymore shipped from Japan; batteries not shipped from Japan," he said in an interview at the Detroit auto show. "They are made in the United States. We are making the consumer benefit as soon as possible from the cost reduction."
Nissan also is dropping the price of the mid-range Leaf SV to $32,670 and the top-of-the-line Leaf SL to $35,690.
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
April 10 Gold inched down on Monday after hitting a 5-month high in the previous session, weighed down by a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,251.91 per ounce by 0115 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.3 percent to $1,253.90. * Spot gold hit its highest since Nov. 10 at $1,270.46 on Friday and crossed the 200-day moving average. But, it failed to close above that key resistance level. * The dollar index