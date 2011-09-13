AUTOSHOW-Car makers to face tough times unaided

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Car makers are bracing for tough times as Europe's economic woes threaten consumer confidence at a time when governments can ill afford to bail out the industry again and revive incentive schemes for buyers of new cars.

Executives at the Frankfurt auto show said they did not expect a crash of the same magnitude as the one that engulfed the industry in 2009, but this time they will not be helped by scrappage schemes, and they have probably missed their chance to make the capacity cuts many think are needed.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chief Operating Officer Toshiyuki Shiga said the Greece situation and knock-on effects for Europe and beyond were a concern.

"I really hope that the governments will cooperate with each other to minimise this impact. This is not only for Europe -- it would be a global impact," he said.

Toyota Motor Europe Chief Executive Didier Leroy warned on Monday that the Greek crisis could dent consumer confidence in the region.

And France's PSA Peugeot Citroen SA , Europe's second-biggest car maker after Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), said it would step up cost cuts and eliminate jobs without sacking workers as it scramble to meet profitability targets despite the harsher economic conditions.

Nissan's Shiga did not foresee a new bail-out by European governments. "Compared with the last financial crisis ... I think that today it is much more difficult to balance the support ... and the healthy government financial situations."

Stephen Odell, chief executive of Ford Motor Co's European operations, agreed more scrappage schemes were unlikely.

"In terms of cash for clunkers, it's not a solution. I would rather see government spending money on things that have long-term action in the economies, that improve levels of employment, improve consumer confidence," Odell said.

Car scrappage schemes buoyed car markets in 2009 and 2010 but the costs were high for governments and fewer car owners would now qualify for scrappage schemes after the enthusiastic uptake of previous offers.

CAPACITY CUTS?

While U.S. auto makers slashed production and tens of thousands of jobs after the crisis, European capacity cuts -- with rare exceptions like GM unit Opel's move to shut its Antwerp plant -- have been much less dramatic.

Some analysts estimate there might still be as much as 30 percent too much capacity in Europe, where governments and unions are loath to allow lay-offs or plant closures in a high-profile industry.

European auto makers' association ACEA estimates that some 2.3 million jobs in Europe are directly related to the manufacture of vehicles or components, while around 12 million livelihoods are indirectly linked to the industry.

Ford Europe's Odell conceded the weak economic outlook was unlikely to translate into major capacity cuts. "In the last crisis, I think if anything was going to happen it was going to happen then," he said. "It probably should happen. I just am not certain it will," he added.

Thomas Sedran, managing director at consultancy AlixPartners agreed. "We just had a very big financial crisis. That would have been an opportunity to reduce capacity ... Apparently there are still governments that are prepared to sponsor companies and keep them alive, which means that it takes a relatively long time for them to die."

GM Europe President Nick Reilly told reporters its restructuring was the biggest move to reduce overcapacity taken during the last crisis. "There were a couple of companies that did a little bit of restructuring, but there is still overcapacity in Europe," he said.

That put pressure on Opel's profitability, even if its own capacity was at the right level, Reilly said. "It means that others are putting prices down."

While the debt crisis made capacity cuts more likely, Reilly added: "There's a lot of political influence in some of our European companies so that makes it more difficult. It's not necessarily just a business decision."

If fears about the future were on executives' minds, the new models on display told a different story. Auto makers put on a brave face, showing off new models from city cars to SUVs on lavish display stands.

"Inside here I can forget the economy," said Nissan's Shiga.

"We should not be too pessimistic. The market is moving," Shiga added. "I fully understand that there are many economic difficulties but if all the business people become pessimistic ... you know the vicious cycle." (Additional reporting by Ben Klayman, Maria Sheahan and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Chris Wickham and David Holmes)