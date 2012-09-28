版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 15:45 BJT

BRIEF-ACEA did not discuss Europe market problems on Fri-Marchionne

PARIS, Sept 28 European carmakers' association ACEA: * did not discuss market problems in Europe on fri-ACEA president Sergio Marchionne * does not have a common position other than of dealing with regulatory

matters -Marchionne * All ACEA members will reach decisions on overcapacity on their own

-Marchionne

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐