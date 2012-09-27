Audi CEO says September car sales "in line" with past months

BRIEF-Huron to acquire growth strategy firm Innosight
* Huron Consulting Group Inc - Huron will purchase innosight holdings, llc for $100 million upon closing
PARIS, Sept 27 German luxury carmaker Audi expects September car sales to be "in line" with the growth rates seen in past months.
Speaking to reporters at the Paris auto show, Rupert Stadler reaffirmed the group's target to sell 1.4 million vehicles in 2012 and boost global car sales to 1.5 million by 2015.
He would not provide an outlook for the group for 2013 and said there was a possibility that the European car market would stagnate in the next one to two years.
* Nuri Telecom Company Limited purchases additional common shares of Apivio Systems Inc.
* Summit Industrial Income - has waived conditions for additional 260,830 square foot property in greater Toronto area for expected purchase price of $28.2 million