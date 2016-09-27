Electric car tipping point may challenge pioneers

* VW to outline planned electric car onslaught
* Renault responds with longer-range Zoe model -sources
* New offerings may challenge Tesla, Nissan
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Sept 27 Electric car prototypes and plans
are set to dominate the Paris auto show as the Volkswagen
diesel scandal and falling battery costs persuade
executives and investors that plug-in vehicles are ready to go
mainstream.
The expected flurry of announcements signals a threat to
pioneers of the current generation of battery-powered cars, such
as Tesla and Renault-Nissan, who will now
have to work harder to defend their lead.
VW is leading the charge, keen to turn a page after its
exposure last year as a U.S. emissions test cheat. The German
carmaker will showcase new electric vehicle (EV) architecture
underpinning a staggering June pledge to achieve annual sales of
2 million-3 million electric cars by 2025.
"Everyone's watching VW - they've set out some very high
expectations," said Ian Fletcher, an analyst with consulting
firm IHS Automotive.
"Brands like Renault, Nissan and Tesla are still going to be
mainstays, but there will be far greater competition for
electrification."
Nissan's 2010 Leaf kicked off the contemporary crop
of battery-only cars, joined two years later by alliance partner
Renault's Zoe, a hatchback subcompact.
But scarce charging points, a driving range limited to
around 100 miles (160 kilometres) and cheap fossil fuel stifled
mass-market demand. Renault-Nissan, whose Chief Executive Carlos
Ghosn had promised to deliver 1.5 million EVs by 2016, has
logged barely 350,000 sales to date. The Leaf accounts for
two-thirds of those, more than any other electric model.
Tesla meanwhile stormed the premium market with its Model S
sports car, tallying about 130,000 sales since its launch the
same year as the Zoe. Its success proved that consumers were
prepared to pay $72,000 for an EV that can do 265 miles (425 km)
on one charge.
But that kind of range is about to be matched by mass-market
vehicle brands at much lower prices, thanks to a leap in battery
technology that is mirrored by sales projections. Electric cars
may claim 15 percent of registrations in 2025, Barclays analyst
Kristina Church predicts, compared with 0.4 percent last year.
Chevrolet's $37,500 Bolt, arriving in U.S. showrooms late in
2016 and in Europe as the Opel Ampera-e next spring, covers 238
miles (383 km) with its 60 kilowatt-hour battery from LG Chem
, General Motors announced earlier this month.
"Opel is democratising the electric car with the Ampera-e,"
Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann said at the time.
Tesla had promised to do that with its promised Model 3, but
the new vehicle will trail the GM launch by at least a year,
with a shorter expected range. The Bolt also travels further
between charges than the entry-level Model S.
"Tesla is the champion of EVs, but long-term success not
guaranteed," Church said in a note to Barclays clients.
"Traditional manufacturers are better prepared to face future
mobility trends than some believe."
In Paris, Renault will unveil a longer-range Zoe "LR", with
an upgraded 40 kWh LG battery that can power it almost as far as
its larger GM rival, company and industry sources told Reuters.
The new version will go on sale almost immediately.
But affiliate Nissan, which builds its own batteries in a
venture with NEC, will not be in a position to follow
suit for another year, the sources said - leaving its flagship
Leaf outgunned by the Bolt in the interim.
Daimler will show an electric car in Paris and outline plans
for as many as nine production models, a source told Reuters
recently, as part of a push by German luxury heavyweights to
challenge Tesla.
BMW bosses are staying home to thrash out plans to
follow their i3 electric mini with an expanded EV lineup, people
familiar with the matter said.
They are not the only executives taking a pass on Paris -
where the outcry over "dieselgate" and weak emissions regulation
has sharpened enthusiasm for electrified motoring. Ford
and Volvo are among the absentees.
As if to underline growing hostility towards combustion
engines in congestion-clogged cities, the French capital held
its biggest ever "Car-Free Day" the Sunday before the show.
Lawmakers voted the following day to pedestrianise the Seine's
right bank, permanently closing a major traffic artery.
Autonomy, a new Paris gathering of ride-sharing startups and
other "urban mobility" operators, is also giving the traditional
automotive fest a wide berth, setting up camp in a diametrically
opposite corner of town.
"The car show is for people who see vehicles as objects of
desire," said organiser Maureen Houel. "Autonomy is for
city-dwellers who need to get around effectively."
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)