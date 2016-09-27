版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 05:17 BJT

Fiat Chrysler CEO cancels Paris auto show appearance

MILAN/DETROIT, Sept 27 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has cancelled his appearance at the Paris auto show, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Tuesday without giving any details.

Marchionne, who also serves as CEO and chairman of luxury sportscar brand Ferrari , was meant to meet with journalists on Thursday.

"The media availability with Sergio Marchionne on Sept. 29 at the Paris Motor Show has been cancelled," FCA said in a statement. A spokesperson later added that Marchionne would not be coming to the show at all.

A year ago, Marchionne cancelled his appearance at the Frankfurt auto show after FCA was picked as the target company in labor talks in the United States. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Bernie Woodall; Editing by Andrew Hay)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐