Fiat Chrysler CEO cancels Paris auto show appearance

MILAN/DETROIT, Sept 27 Fiat Chrysler Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne has cancelled his appearance at the
Paris auto show, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Tuesday
without giving any details.
Marchionne, who also serves as CEO and chairman of luxury
sportscar brand Ferrari , was meant to meet
with journalists on Thursday.
"The media availability with Sergio Marchionne on Sept. 29
at the Paris Motor Show has been cancelled," FCA
said in a statement. A spokesperson later added that
Marchionne would not be coming to the show at all.
A year ago, Marchionne cancelled his appearance at the
Frankfurt auto show after FCA was picked as the target company
in labor talks in the United States.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Bernie Woodall; Editing by
Andrew Hay)