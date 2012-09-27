UPDATE 1-Fiat CEO says Europe car plant closures more likely

* European industry needs progressive restructuring -CEO
* Fiat discussed tax breaks with Italy's Monti
* Fiat has no plans to sell Alfa Romeo, U.S. launch
advancing
By Jennifer Clark
PARIS, Sept 27 Fiat Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne said the European car market's five-year slump
made it "more likely" there will be co-ordinated plant closures
across the continent.
Marchionne had earlier renewed his call for pan-European
coordination to reduce auto plant overcapacity, which is putting
pressure on carmakers struggling with flagging sales as
austerity measures hit consumer spending.
"The crisis makes it more likely, but I express no view as
to whether it's probable," he told a news conference at the
Paris auto show on Thursday, referring to factory closures.
European car sales dropped 8.5 percent in August for an 11th
straight monthly decline, led by Ford, General Motors
and Fiat.
The year-on-year decline was the sharpest for six months, as
mid-range brands bore the brunt of the slump in markets
including Italy, France and Germany.
"We have a collective responsibility in the industry to
carry out a progressive restructuring at the European level,"
Marchionne said.
Marchionne, who also heads Fiat's U.S. partner Chrysler in
which it owns a majority stake, said on Thursday the Italian
carmaker had not asked for aid from Italy or the European Union.
He said he had discussed tax breaks on labour costs and
exports with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, however.
Monti and three cabinet ministers met for five hours with
Marchionne and Fiat Chairman John Elkann at the prime minister's
office in Rome. Marchionne said he told Monti a weaker euro
would help the industrial recovery.
'ZERO TOLERANCE'
Fiat and the Italian government said after the Sept. 22
meeting they would look for ways to improve Fiat's manufacturing
efficiency as the automaker pledged to keep building cars in
Italy while shifting its focus to foreign export markets.
Asked how he responded to a call from a Volkswagen
spokesman in July for him to step down as head of
European auto trade group ACEA, he said: "It's unbecoming for
the largest automaker in Europe, I find it shameful, I have zero
tolerance for it."
He added that he would do whatever the board asked him to
do: "I have no particular interest in continuing my role without
the support of the board."
ACEA's board is due to meet on Friday.
Marchionne reiterated that the Italian automaker had no
plans to sell Alfa Romeo. Alfa Romeo's U.S. launch is moving
forward, he said, and will involve positioning the brand higher
up the scale on pricing by working with Maserati.
"In 60 days, we will be able to give an update about how we
plan to reconstitute the engine components and the powertrains
to encompass Alfa Romeo and Maserati," he said.