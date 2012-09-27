UPDATE 1-Fiat CEO says Europe car plant closures more likely

* European industry needs progressive restructuring -CEO

* Fiat discussed tax breaks with Italy's Monti

* Fiat has no plans to sell Alfa Romeo, U.S. launch advancing

By Jennifer Clark

PARIS, Sept 27 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said the European car market's five-year slump made it "more likely" there will be co-ordinated plant closures across the continent.

Marchionne had earlier renewed his call for pan-European coordination to reduce auto plant overcapacity, which is putting pressure on carmakers struggling with flagging sales as austerity measures hit consumer spending.

"The crisis makes it more likely, but I express no view as to whether it's probable," he told a news conference at the Paris auto show on Thursday, referring to factory closures.

European car sales dropped 8.5 percent in August for an 11th straight monthly decline, led by Ford, General Motors and Fiat.

The year-on-year decline was the sharpest for six months, as mid-range brands bore the brunt of the slump in markets including Italy, France and Germany.

"We have a collective responsibility in the industry to carry out a progressive restructuring at the European level," Marchionne said.

Marchionne, who also heads Fiat's U.S. partner Chrysler in which it owns a majority stake, said on Thursday the Italian carmaker had not asked for aid from Italy or the European Union.

He said he had discussed tax breaks on labour costs and exports with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, however.

Monti and three cabinet ministers met for five hours with Marchionne and Fiat Chairman John Elkann at the prime minister's office in Rome. Marchionne said he told Monti a weaker euro would help the industrial recovery.

'ZERO TOLERANCE'

Fiat and the Italian government said after the Sept. 22 meeting they would look for ways to improve Fiat's manufacturing efficiency as the automaker pledged to keep building cars in Italy while shifting its focus to foreign export markets.

Asked how he responded to a call from a Volkswagen spokesman in July for him to step down as head of European auto trade group ACEA, he said: "It's unbecoming for the largest automaker in Europe, I find it shameful, I have zero tolerance for it."

He added that he would do whatever the board asked him to do: "I have no particular interest in continuing my role without the support of the board."

ACEA's board is due to meet on Friday.

Marchionne reiterated that the Italian automaker had no plans to sell Alfa Romeo. Alfa Romeo's U.S. launch is moving forward, he said, and will involve positioning the brand higher up the scale on pricing by working with Maserati.

"In 60 days, we will be able to give an update about how we plan to reconstitute the engine components and the powertrains to encompass Alfa Romeo and Maserati," he said.