Fiat-Chrysler merger still on track despite lawsuit -CEO

* Fiat, VEBA disagree on value of 3.3 pct Chrysler stake
* Fiat offered to pay $139.7 mln for stake
* Fiat says it following pricing formula set up in 2009
* VEBA owns 41.5 percent of Chrysler
*
By Jennifer Clark
PARIS, Sept 27 Plans for Fiat SpA to
merge with Chrysler Group LLC will not be affected by a lawsuit
over the price Fiat is to pay for an additional 3.3 percent
stake in the U.S. automaker, Sergio Marchionne, chief executive
of both Fiat and Chrysler, said on Thursday.
Fiat now owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler, the No. 3 U.S.
automaker.
While Marchionne said that the plans for a full merger are
on track, he did not specify the timing. Previously, he has said
he wants the two companies to be merged by 2014.
Marchionne said the dispute over how much Fiat should pay
for another 3.3 percent of Chrysler from a union-affiliated
retiree healthcare trust is "completely separate" from talks to
buy up all of Chrysler.
Marchionne said he was not sure when a Delaware court in the
United States would rule on the lawsuit Fiat filed on Wednesday
against the minority owner, the Voluntary Employees Beneficiary
Association (VEBA).
"There is no court date yet, that's not up to us," he said
during a news conference at the Paris auto show. "But I think it
will be soon."
The language of the 2009 agreement involving the U.S.
Treasury as part of Chrysler's emergence from bankruptcy is
vague regarding call options for Fiat to buy pieces of Chrysler,
which has forced the issue to court, Marchionne said.
Fiat offered to pay $139.7 million (108 million euros) for a
3.3 percent stake in Chrysler, which would increase Fiat's share
of the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based automaker to 61.8 percent.
While VEBA officials declined to comment, Fiat says the
issue is the price it should pay for the stake.
Also from Paris, Marchionne said he believed that plant
closures in Europe to alleviate auto manufacturing overcapacity
are "more likely" due to the current economic crisis on the
continent.
Meanwhile, Fiat shares fell on Thursday in part because some
traders believed that the lawsuit shows that the Italian
automaker may have more difficulty than expected in buying more
of Chrysler, which is making profits while Fiat has floundered
amid Europe's economic doldrums.
Fiat contends that the healthcare trust was obligated to
sell the stake in line with the 2009 agreement with the U.S.
Treasury.
"The language in the VEBA option contract was written in
2009," Marchionne said. "It appears now the language was
unclear. There is no other way to resolve this dispute than in
court. We've disagreed about the language. We agree to
disagree."
The VEBA healthcare trust is affiliated with the United Auto
Workers union. It covers healthcare costs for retired workers at
Chrysler, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. The
VEBA took a stake in Chrysler as part of the company's 2009
bankruptcy restructuring.
In trading Thursday, Fiat shares fell 2.1 percent, and were
down as much as 3 percent, a steeper fall than the wider
European autos and auto parts index, which slid 0.5 percent.
"The catalyst for the recent rise in Fiat's shares was the
expectation it will purchase the whole VEBA stake in Chrysler,"
a Milan-based trader said. "Given that there is a controversy on
the price for a 3.3 percent holding, the fear is that the
overall stake sale process won't be as simple as previously
thought."
Fiat shares reached 4.90 euros ($6.31) two weeks ago but by
close of trading Thursday had fallen 13.7 percent to 4.23 euros
($5.45).