公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 27日 星期四 15:47 BJT

Porsche says Q3 sales reflect 'positive trend' of H1

PARIS, Sept 27 Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller said on Thursday that third-quarter vehicle sales reflected the 'positive trend' of the first half, when global deliveries rose 22.5 percent to 68,940.

