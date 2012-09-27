Porsche says Q3 sales reflect 'positive trend' of H1

UPDATE 1-Resurgent U.S. stock fund inflows show return of 'Trump trade'

(Recasts throughout; Adds analyst quote, details on mutual funds and ETFs, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 16 Investors boosted their bets on U.S.-based equity funds in the latest week and helped extend market gains since the presidential election, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Stock funds based in the United States attracted nearly $11.5 billion during the week ended Feb. 15, including $8.9 billion into funds invested domestically, the data showed.