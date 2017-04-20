AUTOSHOW-China's Bitauto unit raises $1 bln from internet giants Tencent, Baidu

(Updates to specify unit received investment)
By Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu
SHANGHAI, April 20 Bitauto Holdings Ltd
has raised around $1 billion from Tencent Holdings Ltd
, Baidu Inc and JD.com Inc to date as
it seeks to develop China's largest online car financing
platform, its chief told Reuters on Thursday.
William Li, who is also chairman of electric vehicle startup
Nio, did not elaborate on the fundraising.
The investments in Bitauto unit Yixin Capital, the last
round completed in August 2016, are aimed at growing its
business in online automobile finance and related transactions,
a spokesman said.
Chinese traditionally avoid taking out loans to buy cars,
although consultancy Deloitte expects that to change with 50
percent of cars to be bought on credit in China by 2020 as
automakers aggressively push financing to increase sales.
In the United States, more than 80 percent of cars are
bought on credit.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by
Christopher Cushing and Mark Potter)