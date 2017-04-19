AUTOSHOW-Hybrid blues: China policies force Toyota into electric U-turn

* Toyota had seen hydrogen as main alternative to gasoline
* China NEV policies have forced a strategy re-think
* Now plans plug-in hybrid and all-electric battery cars for
China
* Toyota irked that China classes Prius as a gasoline car
By Norihiko Shirouzu
SHANGHAI, April 19 The automotive industry's
seemingly inexorable drive towards electric cars - and
especially Chinese polices pushing new energy vehicles - has
forced Toyota Motor Corp, the world's No.2 automaker by
sales, into what one executive calls an "agonising" strategy
U-turn.
Until recently, Toyota was one of the industry's major
hold-outs against full electrification, and planned to more or
less skip all-electric battery cars and turn instead to hydrogen
as a mainstream alternative to gasoline-fuelled cars.
In 2013, Toyota Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada, father of the
gasoline-electric hybrid Prius, told Reuters the hydrogen car
was a "practical alternative" to the traditional combustion
engine, and if there was any use for the electric vehicle (EV),
it was "only as a neighbourhood errands car".
Fast-forward to late last year, and Toyota said it had begun
developing a long-range all-electric battery car, which industry
experts say should hit the market around 2020. The Japanese firm
has put its president, Akio Toyoda, in charge of a new unit
called the EV Business Planning Department.
One Toyota executive, who did not want to be named as
he is not authorised to speak to the media, said the strategy
about-turn was "agonising" and "heart-wrenching".
Toyota had for some time predicted conventional hybrids and
plug-in hybrids would be a medium-term bridge to
hydrogen-powered cars of the future.
In late 2014, Toyota launched the Mirai, a hydrogen
fuel-cell car, selling in Japan for 7.24 million yen ($66,636)
before subsidies and rebates. The model retails in the United
States at $57,700 before subsidies.
The game-changer for Toyota is China - the world's biggest
market and one where tough policies to push cleaner energy cars
have challenged global automakers.
Latest draft proposals from Chinese policymakers, released
in September, require 8 percent of automakers' sales to be
battery electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles by next year, rising
to 10 percent in 2019 and 12 percent in 2020.
After some industry pushback, the scale and pace of those
plans may shift, but Toyota and other automakers don't see much
changing fundamentally in China's drive to electrification by
around 2020.
"Those mandates are tough to the point it could wreck our
fundamental business case," said another Toyota executive.
Toyota is particularly exercised by China's proposed policy
move to categorize conventional hybrids, like the Prius, as
gasoline-fuelled cars. That would mean conventional hybrids
would not generate what China calls new-energy vehicle (NEV)
credits, which automakers could use to meet strict fuel economy
rules.
Under the proposals, each hybrid an automaker would sell in
China would set them back by one NEV credit point.
"The Prius and other hybrid cars are central to our green
car strategy," said one of the Toyota executives.
"But in China's view, the Prius is no more than a gasoline
car. We have no choice but to get over our EV allergy and come
up with an electric car."
Hiroji Onishi, the head of Toyota's China business, said on
Tuesday ahead of this week's Shanghai auto show that the
Japanese firm would start selling plug-in electric hybrid cars
in China next year, and aimed to sell an all-electric battery
car in China, but gave no timeframe.
At a briefing on Wednesday, Onishi said this wouldn't mean
Toyota will de-emphasize sales of conventional gas-electric
hybrid cars in China.
Because automakers in China are expected to have to meet
stringent fuel-economy requirements in addition to new energy
vehicle quotas in coming years, Toyota will try to sell more
conventional hybrids in an effort to meet fuel economy
requirements, he said.
Toyota sold close to 300,000 vehicles in China in
January-March, up 1.7 percent on the same period a year ago.
($1 = 108.6500 yen)
