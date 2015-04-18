Taurus revamp debuts in China as Ford counters U.S. sedan slump

| SHANGHAI/DETROIT April 18
SHANGHAI/DETROIT April 18 Ford Motor Co's
global premiere of its redesigned Taurus sedan in China
underscores a shift in its U.S. home market from the big sedan
to roomier, utilitarian crossover SUVs.
There's a similar trend in China, the world's biggest car
market, but there is still a decent appetite among Chinese
buyers for large sedans while, in the United States, demand has
stagnated.
According to research firm IHS Automotive, China's market
for large sedans has overtaken the United States, with sales of
around 4 million last year, topping the 3.6 million sold in the
U.S. By 2020, IHS expects that gap to have widened to 5.3
million large sedans in China and 3.7 million in the U.S.
Ford unveiled the Taurus redesign, which it says is aimed
specifically for the Chinese market and won't be for sale in the
U.S., at a media event on Saturday ahead of the Shanghai
autoshow.
Ford hasn't said whether or when it will replace the current
Taurus in the U.S.
In China, Ford will aim the new Taurus at business people
and entrepreneurs who want a car with a spacious back seat and a
more conservative design, says spokesman Craig von Essen. Ford
will assemble the car in Hangzhou, China with local partner
Chongqing Changan Automobile.
"Large sedans being sold in China today are luxuries and
there is a gap there between luxury brands and popular brands.
That's where we're aiming this car at," Ford China Chairman and
CEO John Lawler told Reuters on the sidelines of the Shanghai
show.
The Taurus is not going to be a volume leader in China for
the Dearborn, Mich. automaker. "But Ford needs a premium,
flagship car like the Taurus ... because in China there is
growing demand for such cars from consumers trading up from
run-of-the-mill midsize sedans," said James Chao,
IHS Automotive's Asia-Pacific managing director.
For Ford and other large sedan makers, the future looks to
be outside the United States. Large sedans account for about 3
percent of the total U.S. car and light truck market, says Ford
sales analyst Erich Merkle, down from 12 percent in 2000.
Taurus sales in the U.S. slid by more than a fifth last
year, and are down nearly 28 percent through the first three
months of this year, according to Autodata figures.
Ford is betting the Taurus can benefit in China from the
legacy of the original 1985 American Taurus - which jolted the
U.S. auto business with its aerodynamic styling. Initially
derided by rivals, the Taurus proved a hit and pushed General
Motors and Chrysler to play catch-up by
rounding off the corners of their boxy sedans.
For several years in the mid-1990s, the Taurus was the
best-selling car in the U.S., before being overhauled in 1997 by
Toyota Motor's Camry. Ford's F-series pickups were
then, and are still, the best-selling model-line in the U.S.
Ford retired the Taurus name in the United States in 2006 as
sales declined, but incoming CEO Alan Mulally revived the name a
year later.
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)