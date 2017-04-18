AUTOSHOW-GM to offer "NEV subsidy" in China on Buick Velite plug-in

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
SHANGHAI, April 18 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it would offer a 36,000 yuan ($5,233) discount to Chinese buyers on its Buick Velite plug-in hybrid car when it goes on sale in the country later this year.
The carmaker said it would offer the "new energy vehicle" subsidy due to uncertainty over Chinese government subsidies for such vehicles. The Velite gets power from an electric battery system that is recharged using a small gasoline engine.
GM's Buick brand made the announcement at an event ahead of the Shanghai auto show that opens later this week.
($1 = 6.8795 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Mark Potter)
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.