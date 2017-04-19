版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 10:30 BJT

AUTOSHOW-China EV start-up Nio to sell mass-production car next year

SHANGHAI, April 19 Chinese electric vehicle start-up Nio will start selling its first mass-production vehicle next year, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday, as it unveiled its ES8 SUV car at the Shanghai auto show.

Nio, formerly known as NextEV, is among the first of a raft of Chinese electric vehicle startups to launch a production vehicle, with many so far only showing concept cars.

The Chinese auto market has been flooded with electric vehicle start-ups in recent years after Beijing opened the sector to technology and venture capital (VC) investment. Nio is backed by Chinese technology giants Tencent Holdings and Baidu Inc as well as Silicon Valley investors.

The company said it would also sell 10 EP9 electric "super cars" for $1.48 million without offering a timeline. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Joseph Radford)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐