Bosch in self-driving tie-up with China's Baidu, AutoNavi

SHANGHAI, April 19 Germany's Robert Bosch
will collaborate with Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc
and domestic mapping firms AutoNavi and NavInfo Co Ltd
on automated driving projects, the engineer said in
a statement on Wednesday.
The deal marks a push by the firm in China's autonomous
vehicle market and follows a self-driving tie-up it made with
Daimler AG's Mercedes aimed at accelerating the
production of "robo-taxis" last month.
China issued a self-driving "roadmap" late last year, with
the aim of having highly or fully autonomous vehicles on sale in
the world's biggest auto market by as early as 2021.
Firms like Bosch, a major automotive supplier, have become
prominent in the global race to develop autonomous vehicle
technology, supplanting traditional top-down manufacturing
relationships with a complex web of tie-ups.
The collaboration with Baidu, AutoNavi - owned by Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd - and NavInfo will use Bosch radar
and video sensors on cars to help generate and update maps
critical to autonomous driving capabilities, the firm said.
"Automated driving will not be possible without
high-precision maps – not in China and not anywhere else in the
world either," Rolf Bulander, chairman of Bosch's Mobility
Solutions unit said in the statement.
Chinese automakers including Geely have called on
authorities to loosen controls on mapping, saying national
security concerns risk inhibiting the development of
self-driving vehicles.
