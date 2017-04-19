AUTOSHOW-China EV makers to take on Tesla's Model 3 through price, local manufacture

* Chinese-funded EV start-ups to battle Tesla on price
* After China tariff, Model 3 may cost $43,000, plus tax
* Chinese to launch rival premium EVs at around 300,000 yuan
* They see local production as key to competition
SHANGHAI, April 19 It's not due to arrive in
China until next year, but already Chinese-funded, smart,
connected plug-in car start-ups are scrambling to launch cars to
go head-to-head against Tesla Inc's "mass market" Model
3 sedan.
For leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-ups such
as Future Mobility, WM Motor and Singulato Motors, the key is
that they will produce their cars locally, making them better
able to match the Model 3's price.
Tesla, which has largely enjoyed a monopoly in the premium
electric car market, is expected to price its Model 3 from
$35,000 in the United States. Buyers in China would expect to
add 25 percent to that in import tariffs.
The founders and CEOs of Future Mobility, WM Motor and
Singulato acknowledge the Model 3 is the car to beat.
The first vehicles they aim to launch in the next couple of
years will be priced around 300,000 yuan (roughly $43,500) or
below, they told Reuters ahead of the Shanghai auto show, which
opens to the public on Friday.
"Between 200,000 yuan and 300,000 yuan," said Singulato's
co-founder and CEO Shen Haiyin.
The Chinese-funded firms' strategy is to beat the Model 3 in
China by making their cars more premium and yet cheaper than
Tesla's mass-market all-electric battery car.
The three start-ups see California-based Tesla's weakness in
its inability to produce cars in China, the world's leading
market for plug-in cars.
Tesla has denied recent talk in China that it was
considering manufacturing its cars locally. "Tesla is deeply
committed to the Chinese market, however these rumours are not
true," the company said.
To be sure, Tesla will be no pushover. It this month
overtook Ford Motor Co in market value as investors
embrace CEO Elon Musk's strategy of offering stylish, high
performance cars that are continually upgraded with features
that rival automakers are still only testing.
Tesla has to date competed only in premium price classes at
relatively low volumes. The Model 3 will need to appeal to more
price-sensitive consumers to reach its projected annual sales of
500,000 vehicles.
"COMPETITIVE" PRICING
Daniel Kirchert, president and co-founder of Future
Mobility, says his company plans to launch three models. The
first, a premium midsize crossover sport-utility vehicle (SUV),
will arrive "before 2020", followed within three years by a
sedan and a 7-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).
All will be based on the same vehicle underpinning
architecture and share major components, "to achieve this very
attractive entry price of about 300,000 yuan," Kirchert told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
"It's a bit more than $40,000, a very competitive price
positioning ... because Tesla customers buying the Model 3 in
China would have to shoulder the cost of a 25 percent import
tariff on the car", unless it's produced in China, he said.
"We will be competitive because we produce the car locally,"
he added.
As well as making its car in China, at a planned assembly
plant in Nanjing, Kirchert said Future Mobility plans to make
the SUV bigger than the Model 3 and more luxurious.
"In the end, it's really about how premium you are. That's
the real challenge."
Singulato Motors unveiled its first "mass-production" car,
also a crossover SUV, in Beijing last week, and says it will be
priced below 300,000 yuan. It has started taking pre-orders for
a limited period from customers willing to put down a deposit of
2,017 yuan.
WM Motor plans to launch its first car, an electric plug-in
crossover SUV, in the second half of 2018, again priced to
compete with the Model 3, co-founder Freeman Shen told Reuters.
The car will be the first of three electric vehicles the
Shanghai-based firm plans to launch by 2020, by which time Shen
says WM Motor should be selling around 100,000 cars a year.
WM Motor showed a concept car to reporters on Tuesday in
Shanghai, which Shen said hinted at the mass market model. The
company aims to get the car to showrooms by September 2018.
