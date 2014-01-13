Toyota sees future where others don't in fuel cell technology

TOKYO Jan 12 Toyota Motor Corp, the
global leader in hybrid vehicles, believes that hydrogen fuel
cells are a "viable technology for the foreseeable future", the
head of the Japanese automaker's North American operations said
on Sunday.
"I know some of the automotive world have been negative on
fuel cell vehicles but other automakers as well as Toyota are
moving forward with this technology," Jim Lentz said in a speech
ahead of the annual North American International Auto Show.
Toyota unveiled a fuel cell concept sedan at the Tokyo Motor
Show in November. The car, which features two hydrogen tanks and
a driving range of about 500 km (310 miles), will sell for 5
million to 10 million yen ($48,000 to $96,000) when it goes on
sale in 2015, Toyota has said.
Lentz reiterated Toyota's forecast for the entire U.S.
market to grow modestly to around 16 million vehicles in 2014,
"levelling off" after posting strong growth of more than 7
percent last year.