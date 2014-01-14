版本:
BRIEF-Lexus U.S. sales seen rising 6.2 pct to 290,000 units in '14

DETROIT Jan 14 In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday at the Detroit auto show, Jeff Bracken, group vice president with Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus luxury brand, said:

* The company expects to sell 290,000 Lexus vehicles in the United States in 2014, up from 273,000 units in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
