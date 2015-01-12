VW aims to tune into local tastes in latest U.S. turnaround plan

* Detroit concept model to kick off SUV offensive
* VW to reduce model cycles, hire local market experts
* 800,000 sales target impossible to reach by 2018 - IHS
By Andreas Cremer
DETROIT, Jan 12 Volkswagen's latest
push to become more than just a niche player in the United
States builds on a truism the German carmaker has long ignored:
tune in to U.S. customers.
VW is aiming for leadership in global auto markets, backed
by timely expansions in China and Latin America as well as its
dominance in Europe. But it keeps struggling in North America.
It swapped U.S. chiefs a year ago, disappointed by the
results of a push into competitive midsize sedans assembled at a
$1 billion factory in Tennessee. U.S. sales of VW brand cars
have dropped 16 percent since 2012.
To fight back, the company plans to triple its product range
in the fast-growing crossover segment and refresh models more
quickly, company sources said.
The campaign will include a five-seat variant of the
forthcoming midsize sport-utility vehicle (SUV), a concept
version of which VW will unveil on Monday at the Detroit auto
show, the sources said.
VW is also stepping up cooperation with dealers and
assembling a team of 200 experts in R&D and design at its U.S.
plant to ensure vehicles better cater to American tastes.
"It took us long to realize that the U.S. market requires
more special attention," a senior manager at VW's German
headquarters said on condition of anonymity.
"You have to have an ear on the ground to capitalize on
trends and customer desires."
Michael Horn, VW's new U.S. chief, has reduced the product
lifecycle from seven to five years for sedans and is planning
similar changes for SUVs, one source said.
"It's the game you have to play in the hype-heavy U.S.
market," the source said.
VW's past failings mean it will miss an 800,000 U.S. sales
target for 2018, according to researchers IHS Automotive. They
see 547,000 sales of VW-brand cars by then, from last year's
367,000, missing the goal by about a third.
IHS forecasts include VW's plans to overhaul the Tiguan
compact SUV in 2015 and add a coupe-style version as well as a
long-wheelbase model that may offer a petrol-electric hybrid
version.
U.S. compact SUV sales rose to about 1.49 million last year
from 964,000 in 2009, while midsize SUVs grew to 1.69 million
from 946,000, according to auto website Edmunds.com.
But VW won't benefit from the boom until new products arrive
in 2016-17, said Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst, noting
existing Tiguan and Touareg models cost more than rivals.
Also, Toyota and Mazda, buoyed by the weak yen, will keep
pushing into passenger cars, VW's traditional area of strength,
he said.
(Editing by Mark Potter)