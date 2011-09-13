版本:
AUTOSHOW-VW CEO cuts 2012 auto market outlook

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) lowered its outlook for global automotive market growth next year, its chief executive said.

"It may only be 64 million in 2012 and not the 66 million, but it still represents growth over 2011," Martin Winterkorn told reporters at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday.

Volkswagen sees global car market volume at 61-62 million vehicles this year. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Writing by Maria Sheahan)

