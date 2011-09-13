AUTOSHOW-VW CEO cuts 2012 auto market outlook

BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) lowered its outlook for global automotive market growth next year, its chief executive said.
"It may only be 64 million in 2012 and not the 66 million, but it still represents growth over 2011," Martin Winterkorn told reporters at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday.
Volkswagen sees global car market volume at 61-62 million vehicles this year. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.