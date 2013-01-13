VW CEO says aims to increase sales further in 2013

DETROIT Jan 13 German carmaker Volkswagen aims to increase sales further this year after posting record deliveries last year, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Sunday.

"VW won't cut back, we will stay in the fast lane," Winterkorn said at a news conference at the Detroit auto show.

"VW grows with the challenges. We continue to do, even when times are tough," he added.

