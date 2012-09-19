版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三

BRIEF-AutoZone down in premarket after Q4 results

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Autozone Inc : * Down 3.7 percent to $344.60 in premarket after Q4 results

