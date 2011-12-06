UPDATE 2-AutoZone Q1 beats as in-shop repair demand grows

* Q1 EPS $4.68 vs est $4.44
* Q1 rev $1.92 bln vs est $1.89 bln
Dec 6 The largest U.S. auto parts retail
chain AutoZone Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly
results, as more consumers opted for repair shops and dealers
for routine automotive maintenance.
Mechanic-assisted work, which accounted for $273 million of
AutoZone sales in the first quarter, grew 23 percent, compared
with 21 percent last year. Total sales rose 7 percent to $1.92
billion.
The company, which caters primarily to the Do-It-Yourself
consumer, has been focusing on building its Do-It-For-Me
business as the increasing complexity of vehicles makes more car
owners turn to repair shops.
In its do-it-yourself segment the company sells auto parts
and tools to consumers who repair their vehicles themselves.
There are about 250 million vehicles on road in the United
States, with an average age of about 10 years. Older cars need
more repairs, boding well for the U.S. auto parts retail chain
industry.
For September-November, the company posted earnings of $4.68
per share, topping analysts' estimate of $4.44, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On Monday, rival Pep Boys Manny Moe and Jack posted
third-quarter revenue slightly below analysts' estimates as its
retail business continued to struggle as consumers feel the heat
from a tough economy. ID:nASA03A79]
Shares of Memphis-based AutoZone were down 1.5 percent
to$333.90 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Pep
Boys shares were down 7 percent at $11.