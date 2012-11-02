New Issue- Autozone sells $300 mln in notes

Nov 2 Autozone Inc on Thursday sold $300 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and SunTrust were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AUTOZONE AMT $300 MLN COUPON 2.875 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.672 FIRST PAY 07/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.912 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/13/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS