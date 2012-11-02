版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 3日 星期六 02:27 BJT

New Issue- Autozone sells $300 mln in notes

Nov 2 Autozone Inc on Thursday sold $300
million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and SunTrust
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: AUTOZONE

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 2.875 PCT   MATURITY    01/15/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.672   FIRST PAY   07/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 2.912 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/13/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 120 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐