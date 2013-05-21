版本:
AutoZone profit rises as costs fall

May 21 AutoZone Inc, the largest U.S. auto parts retailer, reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly profit as costs fell.

Net income rose to $265.6 million, or $7.27 per share, in the third quarter, from $248.6 million, or $6.28 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $2.21 billion.
