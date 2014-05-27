AutoZone profit up 7.4 percent as auto parts demand rises

May 27 AutoZone Inc, the second-largest U.S. auto parts retailer, reported a 7.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher demand for auto parts from Mexico, Brazil and North America.

Net income rose to $285.2 million, or $8.46 per share, in the third quarter ended May 10 from $265.6 million, or $7.27 a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $2.34 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)