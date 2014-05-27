AutoZone profit up 7.4 percent as auto parts demand rises

Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
May 27 AutoZone Inc, the second-largest U.S. auto parts retailer, reported a 7.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher demand for auto parts from Mexico, Brazil and North America.
Net income rose to $285.2 million, or $8.46 per share, in the third quarter ended May 10 from $265.6 million, or $7.27 a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $2.34 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.