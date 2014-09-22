AutoZone revenue narrowly misses Street

Chevron says restarting output at Gorgon Train Two LNG project in Australia
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Sept 22 Auto parts retailer AutoZone Inc's quarterly revenue increased 4.5 percent, narrowly missing analysts' average estimate.
AutoZone's same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least for a year, rose 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 30. Total revenue was $3.05 billion.
Net income increased to $373.7 million, or $11.28 per share, for the fourth quarter, from $347.8 million, or $9.76 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $11.26 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
RIYADH, April 17 Saudi Arabia aims to produce 10 percent of its power from renewable sources in the next six years as it pushes ahead with a multi-billion-dollar plan to diversify its energy mix and free up more crude oil for export.
* Pence kicks off economic talks with Japan's Aso, seeking results