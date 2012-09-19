AutoZone 4th-qtr profit rises

Sept 19 The largest U.S. auto parts retail chain AutoZone Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit as margins improved.

Net income rose to $323.7 million, or $8.46 per share, for the fourth quarter, from $301.5 million, or $7.18 per share, a year earlier.

Sales increased 5 percent to $2.76 billion.

Gross margins rose to 51.8 percent from 51.2 percent a year earlier.