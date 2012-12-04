Autozone posts higher profit on strong margins

BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group Inc and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
Dec 4 Autozone Inc, the largest U.S auto parts retailer, reported a higher quarterly profit on strong margins.
Net income rose to $203.5 million, or $5.41 per share, in the first quarter, from $191.1 million, or $4.68 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3.5 percent to $1.9 billion.
March 2 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan