Autozone posts higher profit on strong margins

Dec 4 Autozone Inc, the largest U.S auto parts retailer, reported a higher quarterly profit on strong margins.

Net income rose to $203.5 million, or $5.41 per share, in the first quarter, from $191.1 million, or $4.68 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.5 percent to $1.9 billion.

