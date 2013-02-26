AutoZone profit rises on lower costs

Feb 26 AutoZone Inc, the largest U.S. auto parts retailer, reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company spent less on parts it bought.

Net income rose to $176.2 million, or $4.78 per share, in the second quarter, from $166.9 million, or $4.15 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.86 billion.