2013年 9月 25日

AutoZone quarterly profit rises as margins improve

Sept 25 AutoZone Inc, the largest U.S. auto parts retailer, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit mainly due to higher margins.

Net income rose to $371.2 million, or $10.42 per share, in the fourth quarter from $323.7 million, or $8.46 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $3.1 billion.
