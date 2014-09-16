UPDATE 1-Endo offers to buy Auxilium Pharma for about $2.2 bln

(Adds details, background, shares)
Sept 16 Specialty healthcare company Endo
International Plc offered to buy Auxilium
Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $2.2 billion in cash and
stock to expand its men's healthcare products business.
Auxilium, which said in June it would buy Canadian eye drug
maker QLT Inc in an all-stock deal to move its headquarters to
lower-tax British Columbia, was not immediately available for
comment.
Endo said it sent a proposal to Auxilium on Friday but had
not received an official response.
Endo's offer of $28.10 per share represents a premium of
30.6 percent to Auxilium's Tuesday closing price of $21.52 on
the Nasdaq.
Auxilium's shares rose 42 percent to $30.60 after the bell,
indicating that some shareholders expected a higher offer.
Auxilium's Xiaflex is marketed in the United States to treat
men with bothersome curvature of the penis, a condition known as
Peyronie's disease.
"We expect that Endo's leading presence in men's health,
combined with our R&D capabilities and considerable financial
resources will accelerate the growth of Xiaflex and Auxilium's
other products...," Endo's Chief Executive Rajiv De Silva said.
Xiaflex, which is also being evaluated for use in frozen
shoulder syndrome, is approved to treat Dupuytren's contracture,
a progressive hand disease that affects a person's ability to
use his fingers.
Two doses of the drug were proved statistically significant
in a mid-stage study to smoothen cellulite, the company said
last month.
Dublin-based Endo, which makes branded men's healthcare
products including testosterone replacement therapy Aveed, said
it intends to fund the transaction through cash on hand and debt
financing.
Shares of Endo International, formerly known as Endo Health
Solutions, were trading 5 percent higher at $68.50 after market.
Endo, which also makes generic pharmaceuticals and medical
devices, bought privately owned DAVA Pharmaceuticals Inc for
$575 million in June.
