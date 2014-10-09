Endo to buy Auxilium for $2.6 bln, Auxilium drops QLT deal

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 19
The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.
Oct 9 Endo International Plc said it would buy Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at $2.6 billion, including the repayment and assumption of debt.
Endo's offer of $33.25 per share represents a premium of about 12 percent to Auxilium's Wednesday close and is higher than Endo's previous offer of $28.10.
The deal has an equity value of $1.67 billion, according to a Reuters calculation.
As part of the deal, Auxilium terminated its proposed merger agreement with Canadian eye-drug maker QLT Inc. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SHANGHAI, April 19 Ford Motor Co is taking a cautious approach to producing electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles for the Chinese market, citing uncertainty about consumer interest and government policy, despite a rush by carmakers to jump into the sector.
