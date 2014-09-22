版本:
Auxilium says Endo's offer "significantly undervalues" company

Sept 22 Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc said its board had determined that Endo International Plc's offer "significantly undervalues" the company.

Endo made an unsolicited offer last week to buy Auxilium for about $2.2 billion.

Auxilium's board also reiterated on Monday that it backed the company's offer to buy Canadian eye drug maker QLT Inc . (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
