TRLPC: Avago taps five for Broadcom acquisition loan

NEW YORK, June 5 Avago Technologies Ltd
has lined up five banks to back its $37 billion acquisition of
Broadcom Corp, the largest merger of chipmakers.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Barclays and Citigroup will provide the committed financing
slated to back the transaction, sources told Thomson Reuters
LPC.
Though the loans are still in early stages, Avago said in a
May 28 investor presentation it plans to line up $15.5 billion
of term loan debt. This will include $9 billion to finance the
acquisition and $6.5 billion to refinance existing facilities.
The debt package also includes an undrawn $500 million
revolver.
Though bankers suggest there is no firm breakdown yet, the
financing is expected to include a term loan A and a term loan B
component.
A hefty pro rata portion that may tap the market first is
anticipated to at least partially quench the U.S. bank market's
thirst for funded paper.
"It's going to be a big deal and everyone is going to do
it," an investor said.
A term loan B will likely follow, and will help boost the
low supply of institutional paper that year-to-date has
contributed to the wave of repricings and refinancing currently
making its way through the market. The lack of new paper is not
only impacting investors' loan revenues but also loan buyers
across the board. Collateralized loan obligation (CLO) issuance
has also slowed, in part because of a lack of new loan volume,
after a record $15.24 billion was arranged in March. Still with
more than $17 billion of CLOs raised in April and May, coupled
with $388 million of inflows into loan funds last month,
investors are aching for new loans.
Charter Communications Inc is also anticipated to
bring more supply to the equation. The cable provider has lined
up $30.5 billion of debt commitments to back its $56 billion
acquisition of Time Warner Cable and its $10.4 billion purchase
of Bright House Networks LLC. The mega deal will include a large
leveraged component as well.
"Every little bit helps in this market," the investor said.
ON THE UP
Moody's Investors Service placed the Ba2 corporate family
rating of Avago on review for upgrade following the announcement
of the planned acquisition.
Adjusted leverage for the combined company will be about 3.5
times at closing, an increase from Avago's 2.6 times for the 12
months ended May 3, according to a June 1 Moody's report.
Standard & Poor's estimates leverage will increase to the
high 2.0 times to low 3.0 times area from about 2.0 times April
30, including adjustments, according to a May 28 report.
The credit facility will permit dividends and share
repurchases. In addition to the debt, the financing includes
about 140 million shares and share equivalents, according to the
company's presentation.
Avago, a chip maker incorporated in Singapore, announced May
28 that it is acquiring Irvine, California-based Broadcom for
$17 billion in cash and shares. The transaction is expected to
close by the end of the first quarter of 2016, according to the
presentation.
Though the Avago transaction is expected to go through
significant anti-trust scrutiny, bankers do not expect any
regulatory delays.
The combined company will have a revenue base of about $15
billion, more than double Avago's trailing annual revenue,
according to the Moody's report.
Avago and Broadcom spokespeople could not immediately
comment.
The Avago financing roster closely mirrors the lineup the
company tapped for its purchase of semiconductor designer LSI
Corp in May 2014, with the addition of Credit Suisse. The Swiss
bank did participate in a 2005 financing to back Avago's carve
out from Agilent by KKR & Co and Silver Lake Partners.
(Editing By Michelle Sierra and Chris Mangham)