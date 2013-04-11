版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 11日 星期四 20:57 BJT

Avago Technologies to buy CyOptics for $400 mln

April 11 Chipmaker Avago Technologies Ltd said it will buy optical chip and component maker CyOptics Inc for about $400 million in cash.

CyOptics had filed for an IPO in August 2011 but withdrew its plans in May 2012.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐