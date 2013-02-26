版本:
Avago Technologies CFO resigns

Feb 26 Chipmaker Avago Technologies Ltd said Chief Financial Officer Douglas Bettinger resigned to pursue another opportunity.

Anthony Maslowski, the company's vice president and corporate controller, will be the CFO in the interim, Avago said in a statement.
