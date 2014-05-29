Chipmaker Avago's revenue jumps 25 pct

May 29 Analog chipmaker Avago Technologies Ltd reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its radio frequency chips used in smartphones.

The company's net income increased to $158 million, or 61 cents per share, in the second quarter from $113 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $701 million from $562 million.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)