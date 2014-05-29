Chipmaker Avago's revenue jumps 25 pct

BRIEF-Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia - Nikkei
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
May 29 Analog chipmaker Avago Technologies Ltd reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its radio frequency chips used in smartphones.
The company's net income increased to $158 million, or 61 cents per share, in the second quarter from $113 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $701 million from $562 million.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, on Wednesday reported double-digit profit gains as investors plowed money into lower-cost index funds, but the company saw its share price trimmed as revenue disappointed analysts' expectations.
TORONTO, April 19 Bombardier Inc.'s light rail contract with an Ontario transportation agency cannot be canceled despite delivery delays, a Toronto judge ruled on Wednesday.