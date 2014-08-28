版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 29日 星期五 04:26 BJT

Avago Technologies quarterly revenue jumps 97 pct

Aug 28 Chipmaker Avago Technologies Ltd reported a 97 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its radio frequency chips used in smartphones.

However, the company reported a net loss of $164 million, or 65 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Aug. 3 compared with a profit of $142 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier, as its expenses jumped.

Expenses more than tripled to $555 million as Avago spent more on research and development and marketing.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.26 per share.

Revenue rose to $1.27 billion from $644 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
