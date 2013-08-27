Avago revenue rises on strong demand

BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment reports Q4 revenue of $1.9 mln
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces 2016 year-end results
Aug 27 Chipmaker Avago Technologies Ltd said third-quarter revenue rose 6 percent as higher sales in its industrial business offset tepid demand from smartphone customers.
The company's net income fell to $142 million, or 56 cents per share, from $145 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $644 million.
Avago shares were up 5.6 percent at $38.60 in extended trading.
* Mid Penn Bancorp - Scottdale would be obligated to pay Mid Penn termination fee of $2.4 million under certain circumstances under deal - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extendicare Inc - Ben Hutzel has decided to step down in his role as chairman of board of directors of Extendicare