Avago revenue rises on strong demand

Aug 27 Chipmaker Avago Technologies Ltd said third-quarter revenue rose 6 percent as higher sales in its industrial business offset tepid demand from smartphone customers.

The company's net income fell to $142 million, or 56 cents per share, from $145 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $644 million.

Avago shares were up 5.6 percent at $38.60 in extended trading.

