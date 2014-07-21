Seagate, Avago subsidiary LSI do not violate Realtek patent-US ITC

WASHINGTON, July 21 Avago Technologies Ltd's LSI and Seagate Technology do not violate patented technology owned by Realtek Semiconductor, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Monday.

Realtek accused the companies of violating a patent to make an integrated circuit with high frequency and low noise.

The case at the International Trade Commission is No. 337-859. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)