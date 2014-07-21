版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 05:11 BJT

Seagate, Avago subsidiary LSI do not violate Realtek patent-US ITC

WASHINGTON, July 21 Avago Technologies Ltd's LSI and Seagate Technology do not violate patented technology owned by Realtek Semiconductor, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Monday.

Realtek accused the companies of violating a patent to make an integrated circuit with high frequency and low noise.

The case at the International Trade Commission is No. 337-859. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)
