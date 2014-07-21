Seagate, Avago subsidiary LSI do not violate Realtek patent-US ITC

UPDATE 3-Cigna boosts 1st-qtr profit as Anthem deal heads to U.S. top court
* Anthem files Supreme Court petition on Cigna (Recasts to add Supreme Court filing, Obamacare)
WASHINGTON, July 21 Avago Technologies Ltd's LSI and Seagate Technology do not violate patented technology owned by Realtek Semiconductor, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Monday.
Realtek accused the companies of violating a patent to make an integrated circuit with high frequency and low noise.
The case at the International Trade Commission is No. 337-859. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Anthem files Supreme Court petition on Cigna (Recasts to add Supreme Court filing, Obamacare)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.2025 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snipp announces non-brokered private placement of up to $4.5 million