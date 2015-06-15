Avalanche Biotech's eye drug meets main goal in mid-stage study

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
June 15 Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc said its experimental eye drug met the main goal of a mid-stage study, sending its shares up about 16 pct after the bell.
The drug, AVA-101, was effective in improving vision, compared with a placebo, in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) - a disease affecting the retina of the eye, the drug developer said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC