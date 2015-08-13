CORRECTED-Avalanche drops eye drug trial, takes it back to lab

(In 5th paragraph, corrects second sentence to add "in prior
trials." Corrects 6th paragraph to show that Lucentis and Eylea
are injected into vitreous fluid, not that they are injected
into the lower retina)
Aug 13 Drug developer Avalanche Biotechnologies
Inc said it would not start a second mid-stage study of
its eye drug, which showed only a modest improvement in vision
in the first study.
Avalanche's shares fell 15 percent in extended trading on
Thursday after closing at $13.83.
The drug developer said it was stepping back from clinical
trials and planned to conduct additional preclinical studies of
the drug AVA-101. The company has another eye drug, AVA-201, in
preclinical development.
The company said in June AVA-101 met its main goals in a
small mid-stage study, but the modest vision improvement
disappointed investors.
While the 11.5-letter difference that AVA-101 showed in the
first mid-stage study was significant, patients treated with
Roche Holding AG's Lucentis and Regeneron Inc's
blockbuster Eylea tended to experience greater vision
improvement in prior trials.
Avalanche's drug is injected into the lower retina, instead
of into the vitreous fluid, the mode of delivery used for
Lucentis and Eylea.
Like those treatments, Avalanche's product is meant to stem
the proliferation of blood vessels in the eye that leak and
damage vision in patients with wet age related macular
degeneration, one of the leading cause of blindness.
The Menlo Park, California-based company also reported its
second-quarter cash and cash equivalents of $279.6 million. The
company said it did not expect the cash burn rate to change over
the next 18 months.
Up to Thursday's closing, shares of the company had plunged
nearly 64 percent since June 15 when company reported first
mid-stage study results.
