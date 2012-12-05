版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 07:06 BJT

New Issue-AvalonBay sells $250 mln in notes

Dec 5 AvalonBay Communities Inc on
Wednesday sold $250 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: AVALONBAY

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 2.85 PCT    MATURITY    03/15/2023   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.22    FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 2.939 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/14/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 135 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐