China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK Oct 23 AvalonBay Communities Inc said on Wednesday that funds from operations, a key profit measure of real estate investment trusts, rose in the third quarter, partly due to higher rents and the acquisition of a large portion of a former rival owned by Lehman Brothers Holdings Co.
For the third quarter, AvalonBay reported funds from operations rose to $153.4 million, compared with $140.2 million in the year-earlier quarter. On a per share basis, funds from operations fell to $1.18, compared with $1.44 a year earlier; the company had about 25 percent fewer shares in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts on average had expected $1.17 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Funds from operations, or FFO, is a real estate investment trust performance measure that usually excludes gains or losses from property sales and removes the effect of depreciation on earnings.
For the fourth quarter, the company said it sees FFO in the range of $1.54 to $1.60 per share; analysts had forecast $1.64 per share.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.