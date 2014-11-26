FDA rejects Avanir's migraine drug-device

Nov 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
rejected Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc's migraine drug
device, a few weeks after the regulator had raised questions
regarding some data submitted as part of the marketing
application.
Earlier this month the FDA had asked Avanir to assess the
root cause of errors observed in the data from the drugmaker's
human factors study, which assesses if patients can use a device
safely and effectively.
The product, AVP-825, delivers a low-dose sumatriptan powder
- the most commonly prescribed migraine medicine - through the
nose.
Avanir on Wednesday said it would conduct a new human
factors study and respond to the FDA's complete response letter
in the first half of next year.
The FDA was slated to decide on the product on Nov. 26.
Analysts remained confident of the product's eventual
approval as the FDA only raised concerns related to the device
rather than the product's active ingredient.
Cowen & Co analysts have said they expect the delay to push
the launch of the drug to early 2016.
Over 37 million Americans suffer from migraines, according
to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Avanir's sole treatment on the market, Nuedexta, is a
treatment for pseudobulbar affect, a disorder characterized by
laughing or crying that often accompanies underlying
neurological disease.
The drug is also being developed for use in a host of other
diseases, including Alzheimer's-related agitation as well as
Parkinson's and depression.
The Aliso Viejo, California-based company's shares closed up
4 percent at a eight-year high of $15.01 on Wednesday.
The stock had risen about 14 percent since Nov. 7 when the
company said the migraine drug device's approval was unlikely
this year.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
