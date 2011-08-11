UPDATE 1-Avanir files patent suits against Par, Actavis

Aug 11 Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc AVNR.O said it filed lawsuits against Par Pharmaceutical Inc (PRX.N) and Icelandic generic drugmaker Actavis, alleging infringement of patents related to its involuntary-emotion drug.

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Delaware is in response to the marketing applications submitted by the companies for a generic version of the drug Nuedexta. [ID: nWNAB8386]

The company said it plans to "vigorously enforce" its patent rights.

Avanir shares closed at $2.70 on Wednesday on Nasdaq