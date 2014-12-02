UPDATE 3-Japan's Otsuka to buy Avanir for $3.5 bln ahead of patent cliff

(Adds Breakingviews link)
Dec 2 Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
plans to buy U.S.-based Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc
for about $3.5 billion to expand its neurologic drug
portfolio ahead of an expiration of a key drug patent.
Otsuka said subsidiary Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd would
pay $17 per share in cash, or a premium of 13.3 percent to
Avanir's closing price on Monday.
The deal, Otsuka's biggest according to Thomson Reuters
data, comes as the company aims to beef up its product pipeline
ahead of a so-called "patent cliff" after April 2015, when its
U.S. patent for schizophrenia drug Abilify expires and opens the
way to generic competition.
Its global sales of Abilify totaled 575.7 billion yen ($5
billion) in the last fiscal year, around 40 percent of the total
for Otsuka Holdings. The United States is the biggest market for
the drug.
Japanese companies, helped by cash-rich balance sheets and
encouraged by an ageing domestic population, are looking
overseas for growth.
Otsuka will launch a tender offer within 10 business days to
purchase all outstanding shares of Avanir, the companies said.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015.
Otsuka Pharmaceutical President Taro Iwamoto said the deal
would "bring together Otsuka's experience and business track
record in the area of mental illnesses with Avanir's strengths
in neurologic diseases", according to a statement.
Avanir developed Nuedexta, which treats pseudobulbar affect,
a neurological disorder characterised by involuntary outbursts
of crying or laughter.
But it failed to win approval from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for a migraine drug device in November, a few
weeks after the regulator had raised questions regarding some
data submitted as part of the marketing application.
After the deal, Avanir will operate as a unit of Otsuka
America Inc and will partner with Otsuka to enhance its
development and marketing efforts in central nervous
system-related disorders.
Goldman Sachs advised Otsuka, while Centerview Partners
advised Avanir.
(1 US dollar = 118.8800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo and Neha Dimri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Jane Baird)