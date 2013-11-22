版本:
BRIEF-Avanti Mining raises amount of preconstruction loan to US$50 mln

Nov 22 Avanti Mining Inc : * Increases amount of preconstruction loan to US$50 million and sets new date

for shareholder meeting * Amended terms of binding term sheet with resource capital fund VI to increase

amount of secured preconstruction loan from $40 million to $50 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
